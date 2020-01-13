All-Star games have been a sore spot for sports fans over the past few years. The effort produced by the athletes has diminished quite a bit and in some instances, players skip the all-star game entirely as they would prefer to rest their body. Some players and pundits have been looking for new ways to make the All-Star experience better, especially within the NBA. Perhaps one of the best ideas we've seen is coming straight from Damian Lillard who has been quite vocal about matters that involve the well-being of the league.

According to CJ McCollum, Lillard is advocating for a 1-on-1 tournament. This would allow for players to challenge each other and play in a 1 V 1 scenario. Fans are constantly fantasizing about these kinds of matchups and the All-Star game would be a perfect time to see them through.

There are a plethora of huge stars in the NBA so marketing this type of tournament wouldn't be a problem in the slightest. Players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Jimmy Butler would be some of the names we'd love to see in the tournament if it were to become a reality.

