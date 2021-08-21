Damian Lillard had himself a great time last night as he got to participate in the Weber State alumni game. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar got to host the event on the same day that he released his brand new album called Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. It should come as no surprise that Lillard popped off during the game, scoring a whopping 41 points during a very close game.

During the event, Lillard was spotted wearing a brand new pair of purple and yellow shoes which had some fans speculating about his signature sneaker line with Adidas. Over the last year, Dame has been wearing the Adidas Dame 7, and now, fans are anticipating the Dame 8.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If this shoe is, indeed, the Dame 8, then fans can expect some chunky aesthetics with some wavy designs on the midsole. Overall, this is one of his more interesting shoes yet, and the colorway is pretty dope when you consider how they match his Weber State jersey. Of course, there is no guarantee this is the Dame 8, however, with the season starting in just a couple of months, it is safe to assume this could be the star's next signature model.

