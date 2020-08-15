Due to the unforeseen circumstances caused by the Coronavirus, the NBA is switching things up this year with the inclusion of a play-in round for the eighth and ninth-seeded teams, as long as they are within four games of each other. By the end of the seeding round, the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies were within a half-game of one another, which means they will be battling for that elusive final playoff spot.

For those who are confused, the rules are quite simple. As the eighth seed, the Blazers need to win one game while the Grizzlies need to win two. Based on this format, the Blazers have the edge although that can quickly fade away if the Grizzlies can steal the first match.

If you are interested in watching this matchup, you will be able to do so today, as the first game will begin at 2:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcasted on ABC, so make sure you pick the right channel.

This is a fun matchup for a plethora of reasons. Of course, one one hand you have the young Grizzlies led by Ja Morant, while on the other, you have Damian Lillard of the Blazers putting on a clinic night in and night out.

While the Grizzlies certainly are the underdogs, you can't count them out. Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.