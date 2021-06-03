Any longtime fan of DMX is probably familiar with Dame Grease, the musical mind behind some of the late rapper's many classic tunes. For some context, Grease was involved in lacing thirteen of It's Dark And Hell Is Hot's nineteen songs, including the haunting "Damien" and the breakout "Get At Me Dog." He'd later go on to work on Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, And Then There Was X, The Great Depression, Grand Champ, and more -- albeit in a reduced capacity.

As Grease was a recurring presence in DMX's musical career, many were surprised to see the producer sidelined on the recent Exodus album. Evidently, Grease took a moment to address his absence, taking to Instagram to tease the possibility of brand new DMX music produced by him.

"Yall Ready? @dmx #Amen Produced By @damegrease129,” the producer wrote, in a since-deleted post captured by Complex. “I’ll give the masters to @defjam only … New album coming! The legacy continues. The Passion and Soul Recorded at my house with 50 more songs!”

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

While it's unclear as to whether Grease actively has the power to bring a new DMX album into the fold, his caveat may be enough to catchDef Jam's attention. As he states, he's only willing to part with the masters should Def Jam, DMX's original label, be involved in piecing the project together. There's absolutely no reason to believe that Grease is embellishing, as given his longstanding friendship with DMX it's not exactly hard to fathom that they've compiled a few unreleased tracks along the way.

It should be interesting to see how this one unfolds, and knowing that there's an abundance of unreleased DMX material is a welcome development -- provided it's released with integrity, hence the Def Jam stipulation. We'll be sure to keep you posted on Dame Grease's vaulted X music -- would you like to see some of this material released?

[via]