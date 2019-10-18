Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s "Big D.O.L.L.A. (Deluxe)" Has Six Additional Tracks Ft. Jadakiss, G-Eazy, & More

He's an All-Star in the paint, four times to be exact, but Damian Lillard is out to show the world that he's just as fierce on the mic. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard has recently gone toe-to-toe with Shaquille O'Neal in a safe, yet often biting rap battle. The pair have traded diss tracks over the last few weeks, and now that their fire is just a smoldering ember, Lillard has donned his Dame D.O.L.L.A. crown and returned with a deluxe edition of his August release, Big D.O.L.L.A.

The original 10-track project now boasts six additional songs—most of them remixes—and includs the rapper-baller's "I Rest My Case" Diesel diss. There are number of features on the add-ons including looks from Jadakiss, G-Eazy, Sada Baby, Lil Durk, and Benny The Butcher.Lil Wayne, Mozzy, and Marley Waters make second appearances, as well.

Dame has made claims that he's a better rapper than Shaq and is the J. Cole of the NBA, so revisit Big D.O.L.L.A., give the new tracks a listen, and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sorry ft. Lil Wayne

2. Check

3. Bestie ft. Marley Waters

4. Baggage Claim ft. Mozzy

5. Dre Grant ft. Brookfield Duece

6. Cupid

7. Ricky Bobby

8. Money Ball ft. Jeremih, Derrick Milano and Danny From Sobrante

9. Beach ft. Derrick Milano

10. Track Meet ft. Major Myjah

11. I Rest My Case (Shaq Diss)

12. You Feel Me ft. Mozzy

13. Sorry Remix ft. Lil Wayne and Jadakiss

14. Check Remix ft. G-Eazy and Sada Baby

15. Bestie Remix ft. Lil Durk and Marley Waters

16. Baggage Claim Remix ft. Mozzy and Benny The Butcher