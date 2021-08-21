Dame D.O.L.L.A. Teams Up With Blxst & Tree Thomas On Smooth Single "We The Ones"

Dame D.O.L.L.A. is gearing up for a brand new season of NBA basketball although, in the interim, he has released a brand new album called Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. Dame is easily the greatest hooper-rapper of all time and this latest album is a true display of his skills on the mic. There are some big songs to be found here, and some dope features as well. For instance, fans couldn't help but be impressed by "We The Ones" featuring Blxst and Tree Thomas.

This song features an incredibly smooth instrumental that will have you yearning for that California weather. Blxst slides on the chorus all while Dame delivers two virtuosic verses that showcase his improvement over the years. Tree Thomas also delivers a dope verse and when combined, it's clear these artists have chemistry.

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I should probably rock eleven, I'm one of them ones (One of one)

Touchin' M's and seen everything under the sun

I was bred by some shooters, a son of a gun

Now it's money for fun, bringin' it in by the ton