Dame D.O.L.L.A. Taps Snoop Dogg & Derrick Milano For "Kobe"

Mitch Findlay
September 11, 2020 10:16
Kobe
Dame D.O.L.L.A. Feat. Snoop Dogg & Derrick Milano

Dame D.O.L.L.A, Snoop Dogg, and Derrick Milano connect to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant's on-court dominance with "Kobe."


Though many rappers have delivered tributes to the late Kobe Bryant, Dame D.O.L.L.A is uniquely suited to deliver the perspective of a fellow basketball player. Today, he comes through with his own homage to the Mamba, taking to the booth to express his gratitude to the legendary sports figure. And though the subject matter is indeed emotional, Dame opts for a more celebratory approach as he focuses on Kobe's on-court dominance. "Ever since a young boy, I've been gettin' buckets," he raps, flexing the prowess that landed him the NBA 2K21 cover. "Pull it back, Kobe."

"Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi, still remember where I was standing after the three-peat," raps Dame, in his opening bars. "Throwers lined up yelling Kobe but playing peewee, who you know that shoot the freebie right after they tear Achilles." Rounding things out is Kobe's fellow Los Angeles icon Snoop Dogg, whose presence never fails to make a track more enjoyable. "Five-time champion, the eighth wonder raining on em," raps Snoop. "Take cover, switched up then changed numbers." 

Be sure to check out "Kobe" now, available on streaming services for the first time. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi,
Still remember where I was standing after the three-peat
Throwers lined up yelling Kobe but playing peewee
Who you know that shoot the freebie right after they tear Achilles

Dame D.O.L.L.A.
