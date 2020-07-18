Dame D.O.L.L.A. Salutes His Day Ones On "Home Team"

Basketball star Damian Lillard is back once again with another single. We've listen to Dame D.O.L.L.A. go bar for bar against Shaq in their short-lived rap beef, and he's showcased his skills on "GOAT Spirit" featuring Raphael Saadiq along with his moving spoken word release "BLACKLIST." The Portland Trail Blazers point guard has returned on Friday (July 17) with a socially conscious single titled "Home Team" where he gives a nod to those who have continued to be his support system, regardless of his celebrity status.

Dame uses the visual to "Home Team" to highlight "the long-term roots of these relationships and what Dame’s 'day ones' are currently building as entrepreneurs and pillars in the community of Portland, OR," a press release states. "The past to present format of the visual celebrates the strength and resilience of Black families in America, and shows never-before-seen family and childhood pictures of Dame with family and friends that are still heavily involved in his life today."

The track reportedly features Dreebo on the hook and boasts production from Nonstop Da Hitman. Dame co-directed the music video alongside his cousin Brookfield Duece and the visual is dedicated to Dame's late cousin, Brandon "Chef B" Johnson. Stream Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s "Home Team" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My rank is a higher up when it come to moral compass

Sense of direction still elite when I drink at functions (Functions)

Henny on the rocks, I be drinkin' tea at the luncheon

Get it from my daddy, I come with a little disfunction

Please excuse the temper and lack of the small talk

I'ma make it clear, so don't ask me to ballpark (No)