Dame D.O.L.L.A Drops New EP "Live From The Bubble"

Cole Blake
August 15, 2020 21:12
Live From The Bubble
Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Just hours after clinching a playoff spot, Damian Lillard dropped a new EP.


Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard dropped a surprise EP under his pseudonym, Dame D.O.L.L.A, after securing a playoff spot for his team. Lillard recorded the entirety of Live From The Bubble while in the NBA's bubble in Orlando.

Lillard announced that he was working on new music in the bubble last month, saying, "I saw people saying that there would be complaints of him recording music, but I don't have any speakers. Everything is in the headphone speakers. I'm rapping out loud, but not screaming to the top of my lungs. Nobody is going to hear me rapping."

Despite recording new music, Lillard averaged 37.3 points, 9.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, earning the bubble MVP.

Live From the Bubble boasts just three tracks. Stream the project below.

