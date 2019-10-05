Dame D.O.L.L.A. Drops "I Rest My Case," A Second Diss Track Aimed At Shaquille O'Neal

The rap beef between Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard rages on. Recently, Lillard sat down with The Joe Budden Podcast and declared that he is a better rapper than Shaq Diesel. He also stated that the public never really viewed Shaq as a rapper, but as a basketball player who happened to rap. In response to the comments, Shaq dropped a diss track via Instagram where he wanted Lillard to put some respect on his name. In turn, Lillard shared a scathing track of his own, but Dame D.O.L.L.A. isn't quite finished.

On Friday, Dame returned with another track aimed at Diesel as he's released a freestyle titled "I Rest My Case." It's obvious that Dame isn't shirking away into the shadows, nor is he intimidated by the legendary NBA player's status. According to his lyrics, Dame is ready to go toe-to-toe for as long as he needs because as the self-proclaimed 'J. Cole of the NBA,' he believes he's at the top of his game. Check out D.O.L.L.A.'s "I Rest My Case" and let us know how he fared.

Quotable Lyrics

What, you thought 'cause you was popular sh*t was sweet?

We spot insecurities far away in the east

I don't wanna hear it, don't bargain with me for peace

'Cause we gon' shoot it out 'til you bow or just never speak

I mean it, I'm not the one, I don't care about what you did

What you done lately? Don't tell me 'bout what was then



