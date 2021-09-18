Dame D.O.L.L.A. Comes For The Throne In "Him Duncan" Visual

Dame D.O.L.L.A. is back with a new visual for his song "Him Duncan."

Dame D.O.L.L.A. has been making a big splash in the music industry over the last few years. While most fans know him for his work with the Portland Trail Blazers, there is no doubt that Dame is a skilled MC who can craft some pretty stellar songs. Recently, Dame showcased his talents on the album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed which has received praise from his fanbase. One of the standouts on the album is "Him Duncan" which recently got a brand new music video.

In this new music video, we see Dame portraying himself as the king as he dons a crown in various shots. From there, he can be seen counting his money, winning gold at the Olympics, and carrying the world on his back. It's a track that celebrates his success thus far, and the visual comes together to represent that. It's clear that Dame has a huge vision for his music, and it will be interesting to see what he comes through with in the future.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of this music video, in the comments below.