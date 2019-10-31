Dame D.O.L.L.A. Breaks Down His Behaviour At The Club On "Between The Lines"

Dame D.O.L.L.A. takes us through the lyrics of "Cupid."

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the NBA and he just so happens to be a sensational rapper as well. Going by the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A., Dame has released three studio albums including his latest project Big D.O.L.L.A. which dropped back in August. We spoke to Dame back in July about the project and he came through with plenty of insight as to how he came up with the album and the recording process for it all. This time around, Dame joined us again, this time for an episode of "Between The Lines" where he broke down his track "Cupid."

As Dame explains in the video, he loves to tell stories in his tracks and wanted to create a song that detailed the way he moves when he goes out to the club. He feels as though people always recognize him and see his life through a specific lens but wanted to give his own view of what a night out on the town is like. With lines like "We purchase bottles in the spot (We do), but hold the fireworks (Hold it)/I don't need to club to know what my attire worth," Dame explains that he likes to get the VIP section for his friends but would prefer to remain lowkey. While continuing throughout the song, Dame details how he moves if he meets a woman he likes.

Image via HNHH

"Slide like a gentleman if I desire her (If I desire her)/I move right, I let the instincts drive (Skrrt)." This line is then followed by bars about bringing the girls back to a private party after the club where everyone is drinking and having an overall good time. In Dame's words, he's trying to illustrate how any given night can become something spontaneous if the mood is right.

Check out the full video above to see Dame D.O.L.L.A. break down the entirety of "Cupid."