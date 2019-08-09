Dame D.O.L.L.A & Lil Wayne Get Braggadocios On New Track "Sorry"

Damian Lillard has been teasing a brand new project under Dame D.O.L.L.A. for a while now and today, he delivered with his third album called Big D.O.L.L.A. The project contains ten tracks and is sure to be one of Dame's best to date. On the intro track "Sorry," Lillard enlists the services of Lil Wayne who comes through with an autotune-laced verse that matches Dame's braggadocios energy.

In the past, Dame was more concerned with talking about his come up and how he became who he is. Now that he's more established and cashing bigger cheques than ever, Dame isn't afraid to talk the talk and let people know that he's the man when it comes to this whole rap thing. Dame and Lil Wayne possess great chemistry here and it's evident from start to finish.

You can read our exclusive interview with Dame D.O.L.L.A. right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get to the money with ease

I'm different, they jacking my steez

I'm the new wave of seabreeze

Now praying and she on her knees