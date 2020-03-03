The Dashes may be going through a few family problems, but Dame "Boogie" Dash II is moving forward with his goals. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has lived out his truth on television, often to his own embarrassment. It's not pretty when the world watches you tackle your personal problems with a front-row seat, but Boogie has managed to overcome many of his demons with the help of his loved ones. Recently, Boogie expressed on social media that he'd like to open a rehabilitation center, and it looks as if he's on his way to making that happen now that he's purchased his first home.

Just a few hours ago, Boogie shared a photo of himself with his younger sister Ava Dash posing in front of his new house. "So this was a proud moment for me," he wrote in the caption. "I finally got a chance to take my lil sister to my first house that I ever bought! Not only is it my first house, it’s my business. A sober living. I’m out here trying to save the world an be a great big brother one day at a time."

Ava commented that she was proud of the moves her brother was making to not only make a better future for himself but for others working through recovery. The brother-sister pair were recently featured in an explosive Growing Up Hip Hop scene with Dame as the three attempted to work out their differences with a therapist. Instead, Dame became irate at his kids, called them "clowns," and stormed out. Check out Boogie's photo below.