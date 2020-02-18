Roc-a-Fella co-founder and entrepreneur, Dame Dash, is taking his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, to court for funds he's allegedly owed from her Rachel Roy Brands clothing company. In 2008, Roy created the brand while the two were still married. According to Dame Dash, he was one of the company's original investors and board members and helped establish the venture that now includes several lines that are sold in department stores like Macy's, Bloomingdales, and more.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the network owner claims that Rachel Roy and her team conspired with several other companies to conceal the funds that Dame Dash was owed. Allegedly, Roy submitted fraudulent accounting documents, withheld payments, and undervalued Damon's share of Rachel Roy Brands.

With the company profiting millions annually, Dash became suspicious when a royalty payment of $175,000 was withheld in 2014. The following year, a $200,000 royalty check was withheld from the media mogul. According to the court documents, Dame Dash and his legal advisors believe that Roy "manipulated, diverted, misappropriated, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds" just to avoid paying her ex-husband.

In the lawsuit, Dame Dash declares that he and his ex-wife had a verbal agreement that she would buy his stake in Rachel Roy Brands for $1 million, but reneged on the deal without explanation. The multifaceted businessman isn't just suing Rachel Roy, he's also suing her brand's accountants, legal team, and more for plotting against him.

As of late, Dame Dash's legal woes have made headlines as he insists that he's being targeted by one particular lawyer by the name of Chris Brown. Over the past year, Chris Brown has represented three defendants against Dame Dash including Monique Bunn who claims that Dash sexually assaulted her while she was working for him.

While the "Spiritual Business" producer may be getting in the busy in the courtroom as of late, he's still one of the best curators of culture around. Check out Dame's latest Instagram post celebrating one of his courtroom victories over Chris Brown as well as a clip of his self-produced talk show, Boss Talk with special guest, Chamillionaire in the videos provided below.