Celebrity deposition are typically pretty hilarious. Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber have two of the greatest deposition videos of all time but Dame Dash's deposition highlights might be up there. TMZ obtained footage of his deposition earlier today which found the music mogul putting the lawyer pressing him on blast. The deposition was over a lawsuit surrounding a movie deal for Dear Frank. Christopher Brown, the lawyer deposing Dame Dash, was at the receiving end of the harsh words. "I'mma ruin you as a lawyer. You will never be a lawyer again. I bet you I'mma make you famous. I'm giving you rope to hang yourself," Dame said.

Dame was evidently upset throughout the entire affair. At one point, he yelled, "I'm sick of people from my culture trying to actually rob another man from this culture. I'm disgusted with people like this!! Yeah, I said it, punk!!" He also referred to Brown as a culture vulture at one point.

As you could imagine, Brown wasn't necessarily pleased about the verbal assault. At one point, the law firm who hosted the deposition had to call the cops in order to kick Dame out of the office. By the time New York Police Department officials pulled up, Brown said that Dame and his team had already left the building.

Courts have responded to the video by ordering Dash to cover the costs and fees for the deposition due to his "repeated disregard of court orders and highly inappropriate conduct."