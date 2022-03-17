Dame Dash shut down reports that he and Jay-Z are in the midst of settlement discussions in regards to their ongoing court case surrounding Reasonable Doubt. Last year, Dash attempted to sell 1/3 of his equity shares in Roc-A-Fella Records as an NFT, which would also include his royalties from Jay-Z's debut album.



Yesterday, a report emerged revealing that Jay-Z's attorney filed documents to court revealing that Jay and Dame were in talks to reach a settlement in the case. Dame fired back at the reports, claiming that they are "no where near a settlement."

"Please don't believe this hype," he wrote. "they accused me of doing something i did not do and now they have to prove it…and i can sell my share anytime I want #askthejudge and #jayz and @biggsburke if you wanna settle this holla at me…we use to hustle together…court is corny…let’s talk like men for the culture… I dare y’all to respond #doitfortheculture."

Dash previously divulged on the legal battle with his former business partner during his appearance on Club Shay. "He sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t, and then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for Reasonable Doubt,” Dame said. “I didn’t realize it. I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with—I’m not into suing anybody. I was disappointed. I think it’s embarrassing.”

