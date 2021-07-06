Damon Dash and Jay-Z have been going at it in court after it was reported that Dash was attempting to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The legal saga resulted in Hov and his team successfully filed to block the auction of the album as a non-fungible token but Dash insisted that he never tried to sell the album. Instead, he was trying to sell his third of the record label, which includes his shares on Jay-Z's debut album.



Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Now, Dame Dash and Jay-Z haven't had a solid relationship since the Roc-A-Fella fell apart. Dash recently sat down with the Social Proof Podcast where he shared his side of the story on the downfall of Roc-A-Fella. Dash claims that Hov was wanted a larger cut of RAF which required cutting someone out of the equation.

"You know the funny thing is, Biggs was rockin' with us so tough and the reason why Roc-A-Fella broke up in the first place was 'cause [Jay-Z] didn't want to break bread with Biggs no more," Dash said. "I was like, 'we can start something different but I can't do that to Biggs.'"



Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

He added, "He didn't want Biggs to be a part of it anymore. That's what happened."

While Jay-Z attempted to get a larger cut of the Roc-A-Fella earnings, it came at the cost of his relationship with Biggs. Dash said that the situation soured and ultimately, Jay and Biggs didn't communicate with each other for upwards of two years. Check the clip out below.