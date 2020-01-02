Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning hasn't even aired yet and it's already shaping up to be more controversial than the first series. As disgraced singer R. Kelly sits in jail as a number of state and federal cases are being prepared against him, Lifetime has been speaking to those who claimed to have been in Kelly's inner circle. On Surviving R. Kelly, producers chatted with a number of women who claimed to have been victimized by Kelly over the years, including his ex-wife Drea Kelly. For this second go-round with The Reckoning, Drea doesn't want her name or likeness affiliated with the documentary.

"I'm not happy with the aftercare and how the victims and survivors were handled throughout this entire process," she's stated. "They have a lawsuit coming their way because I told them, I vehemently—I will not, will not be apart of, in any shape, form or fashion... I will not put my name on this documentary."

Now, TMZ claims they have a clip from the forthcoming series that features Dame Dash. Kelly's former tour manager has recently stated that he helped the late Aaliyah obtain a fake ID when she was just 15-years-old so that she could marry Kelly. The singer was 27-years-old when he and Aaliyah exchanged vows in a hotel back in 1994. In December 2019, it was reported that Kelly would face charges of bribery in connection with receiving Aaliyah's false identification.

Dame reportedly told The Reckoning producers that his former girlfriend was just happy to be rid of Kelly after their marriage was annulled. "Aaliyah was like, the sacrificial lamb for all that 'cause she didn't deserve none of that," Dame said. "Good soul. Good girl and wasn't even so resentful like, let that man live but just keep him the f*ck away from me. That's all she wanted. She was just happy to be away."

"And you know, I know the whole story," Dame added. "You know what I'm sayin'? I know it was the cover-up and all of that. But how did that cover it up? It just made the conversation, 'Oh, he married a child?' So how you still—that was a headline! That was like, a rumor. That was something talked about like it was normal. It wasn't like, 'Ew disgusting, you married a 13-year-old.' It was like, 'Oh, he married Aaliyah?' She's 13!" The interviewer corrects him and stated Aaliyah was 15 at the time of her marriage to Kelly. Dame said to him it's the same thing, but the interviewer replied he just wanted to make sure the music mogul was accurate.

"I don't have to be accurate 'cause I don't care," Dame said. "Fifteen, thirteen, anything under eighteen is disgusting, you know what I mean?That's still a child." Click here to watch the clip.