The Grammys have had rocky relationship with hip-hop for years and the tension hasn't gone away. That's especially true following the Grammys decision to pull Kanye West's performance. Following "concerning online behavior," a rep for the award show confirmed that we wouldn't witness Ye on stage this year. The Gameinitially broke the news and Ye gained support from many members of the hip-hop community at large.



Getty Images

On Monday, J. Prince called for Ye, Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, and others to join forces to perform at a televised event that would air at the same time as the Grammys. Dame Dash, a co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, appears to second this notion. TMZ recently caught up with Dash to get his take on the Grammys pulling Ye's performance. Dash quickly summarized his and Ye's thoughts on the matter, stating, "Ye don't give a f*ck about the Grammys. We'll make our own Grammys."

Dash went on to explain that the Grammys have historically had a terrible track record with honoring the hip-hop community correctly. He added that creating their own platform is the only solution to the voting practices that dictate what's hot and what's not. "I’m not trying to fit into somebody else’s system,” Dash said. “So we just create our own so we ain’t gotta worry about nobody else’s rules. … It’s not for them to judge who’s hot. It’s for us. They really shouldn’t be giving us the awards. We should be giving them the awards. They gotta respect our culture.”

Check out the video below.