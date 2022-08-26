The relationship between Jay-Z and Dame Dash is one that has spawned several think-pieces considering the former business partners' expansive history. They were once sitting on Hip Hop's throne as two of the three leaders of Roc-A-Fella Records, but once the label dissolved, Dash began to share his side of the story. For decades, Dame has alleged that Jay-Z's shady moves were at the crux of their fallout, even making claims that Hov "betrayed" him for money.

In another interview, Dash spoke with podcaster MacG and was asked who he believed was "the greatest artist to represent Roc-A-Fella."



Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images

"If it's a choice between Jay and Kanye, I'm going with Kanye," said Dash. "All day, every day."

The hosts seemed surprised at the mogul's answer

"He's more creative," he answered. "If it's about—now, I can speak on that because, you know, I worked with both of them, right? You know, Kanye is a true artist and he does it for the art and Jay-Z does it for the money. It's two different things."

A memory was revisited when the hosts also mentioned that Dame Dash gave West his Roc-A-Fella chain. Dash added that he took his own chain off his neck to give to Kanye, only "because Jay wouldn't take it off his!"

Check out the clip and the full conversation below.