Dame Dash and Jay-Z haven't been on good terms for over a decade. Whether they will ever be able to mend their relationship and go back to making massive business together remains highly unlikely, especially after the recent lawsuit filed against Dame. On Friday, Dame Dash was hit with a lawsuit by Roc-A-Fella Records after his alleged attempt to sell Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt as a NFT. Despite the legal power of Hov and the Roc Nation empire, Dame Dash doesn't seem too concerned about possible future litigation.



Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Dame Dash has officially responded to the lawsuit filed by Roc-A-Fella Records against him. According to TMZ, the entertainment mogul said that the lawsuit has many inaccuracies in it and clarified that it wasn't Reasonable Doubt he was trying to sell. It was his entire stake in the label. He claimed that in March, Jay tried to purchase his third of Roc-A-Fella but Dame said that Hov's offer was "a price I deemed unacceptable."

"Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights," Dash told the publication of his deal.



Getty Images

As far as the lawsuit that was filed against him, Dash said that it was merely a bluff in an attempt to prevent him from selling his shares in the company. Dash made it clear that he believes that he has the right to sell his portion of the legendary label.

This is the second lawsuit filing in regards to Reasonable Doubt in the past week. Jay-Z sued the photographer who shot the cover art to the album. Hov claims that the photographer has been using his likeness without permission to generate revenue.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the case.

[Via]