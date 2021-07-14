In case you missed it, former Roc-A-Fella associates-turned foes JAY-Z and Dame Dash have been embroiled in a heated legal battle. It began when Dame Dash attempted to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella, with initial reports indicating that he intended to sell JAY's debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. Dash was swiftly sued by JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella, with a judge prohibiting any potential sale of Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token.

As expected, Dash opted to continue the fight. Following his loss in court, Dash blasted JAY and his lawyer Alex Spiro in an interview with Rolling Stone. "When another black man calls another black man a thief, just to make him look bad, and so that they can devalue an asset that that other man owns, just because he won’t sell it to him at a low price — I don’t think the culture needs that,” Dash told Rolling Stone. “I just think it’s disappointing to also have a white lawyer calling me a thief on Juneteenth."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Dash also reiterated that he was simply looking to sell his stake in the company, claiming that JAY actually offered to buy his share for a price deemed "unacceptable." Maintaining his right to sell -- a deal that would see Dash parting with his third and JAY-Z retaining exclusive administration rights over the new owner -- Dash has once again taken the offensive position, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a new report on the mogul's next move.

Apparently, Dash is now accusing JAY-Z of illicitly transferring the streaming rights of Reasonable Doubt to himself. As the publication outlines, Dash claims that Hov moved the rights to the album from Roc-A-Fella to S. Carter Enterprises without any proper authorization. Citing court documents, THR explains that Dash is "claiming unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, replevin and conversion," as well as one million in damages.

Clearly, this ongoing feud between Dame and JAY isn't wrapping up anytime soon, and it's likely that things will only get more intense as the stakes grow higher. Keep an eye out for more news on the legal battle as it unfolds.

[via]