This season of WeTV's Growing Up Hip Hop has plenty of interesting storylines. It kicked off with the demise of Romeo Miller's friendship with Angela Simmons. Then, there's Sandy "Pepa" Denton and Naughty By Nature Treach's 21-year-old daughter Egypt Criss's engagement to her rapper boyfriend Sam. We just found out that late rapper Eazy-E's son Lil Eazy-E secretly got married. However, no one is experiencing family drama more than Dame Dash whose 20-year-old daughter Ava recently spoke out against her father.

In past seasons of the show, Dame and his son Boogie Dash have been at odds over Boogie's sobriety. It was believed that Boogie's addictions were the core problems of the family, but now that he's clean and sober, there may be other issues that the Dashs need to address. Dame's ongoing legal disputes with his ex-wife Rachel Roy, including custody conflicts over their 11-year-old daughter Tallulah, have been spelled out in detail in the media, but on Growing Up Hip Hop it was revealed that Ava, of her own accord, wrote a deposition to the judge in the case sharing her truth of being a child of Damon Dash.

Ava explained that she wanted to do what was best for her little sister and felt the need to share her experiences with the judge. She sat down with Boogie and they agreed that their father isn't the easiest person to get along with, and Ava said that he doesn't really put in much effort. Tearfully, she also said that Dame tells her to convince her mother to sign over her company to him. Ava said when she doesn't fall in line and do as he says, he'll cut her off and ignore her.

Meanwhile, Dame stated that he doesn't understand why Ava would write a deposition against him, and he won't tolerate "disrespect" from any of his children. Check out a clip below.