On Sunday, the sports world, and the world as a whole, lost one of the all-time greats. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Just hours after news of the tragic accident, several NBA teams took the floor and paid tribute to Kobe in a variety of ways. This included a 24-second moment of silence before each game, and multiple teams accepting 24-second shot clock violations following tip-off. Atlanta Hawks All Star point guard Trae Young even donned Kobe's old No. 8 as he went off for 45 points, 14 assists and six rebounds.

Additionally, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that the Mavs will retire No. 24 in Kobe's honor.

Though the Mavericks weren't in action on Sunday, Cuban issued the following statement regarding the tragedy.

"Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father. Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have already retired Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24. Needless to say, fans across the country are encouraging the rest of the teams in the league to follow suit.