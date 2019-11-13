The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly prepared to announce their all-new "City Edition" uniforms later this season and the early reactions suggest that fans are thoroughly unimpressed. Leaked images of the Mavs' new digs surfaced on twitter on Wednesday, revealing a blue jersey with lime green detailing and a cartoonish "MAVS" text across the chest.

In addition to the vibrant jersey design, the Mavs' also have plans to reveal a special edition court for games when the City Edition threads are worn. Fans were quick to point out that the rumored City Edition uniform looks to borrow design cues from the Brooklyn Nets' new jerseys, or possibly something from Nickelodeon, or a uniform that the Monstars might wear.

The team has not yet announced official details but that hasn't stopped #NBATwitter from weighing in on the leaked images. Check out some of the reactions below.