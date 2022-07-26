In the hours since a shooting unfolded at Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday (July 25), more information about the suspected gunwoman, Portia Odufuwa, has emerged in the media, revealing that the 37-year-old has a history of mental illness, criminal activity, and claiming that she's the wife of Chris Brown.

According to the NY Post, the alleged shooter remained in hospital this morning (July 26) after being wounded by gunfire from cops in the midst of her attack. Video footage captured the terrifying incident, showing patrons of the building screaming and ducking for cover from Odufuwa's shots as she exited a bathroom.

As it turns out, her criminal resume includes bank robbery and arson, and on more than one occasion she gave authorities Breezy's address, claiming to live there with him and referring to the superstar as her "husband."

Records dating back to October 2019 reveal that Odufuwa was found, at the time, staring at a burning house in Mesquite. She told cops that she was "responsible," saying, "I am God's prophet... I'm basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire."

The homeowner hopes to pursue charges against the 37-year-old, though they were never filed due to "a lack of scientific evidence," said District Attorney John Creuzot.

Months before that, in April of the same year, Odufuwa was found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly robbing a bank. The case was dismissed after she reportedly underwent inpatient and outpatient treatment.

It's also been noted that a more recent case, in June of this year, ended in a nearly identical outcome.

It remains unclear exactly what mental ailments Odufuwa suffers from, and it remains unclear if she has an attorney at this time. Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

