A mysterious medical emergency hovers over the Dallas Cowboys after practice was canceled on Tuesday (November 24). It's being reported by multiple outlets that earlier in the day, strength coach Markus Paul was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. It's unclear exactly what happened as Cowboys executives have been hush-hush about Paul's condition. However, they did share that he was hospitalized and receiving tests, and that they would give an update at an appropriate time.

"Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance," the Cowboys said in a statement. "The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers."

Following the news of Paul's condition, there were a number of NFL players who mistakenly believed that he'd passed away. The Dallas Cowboys quickly corrected the misunderstanding to clarify that the coach was alive and well. Speculations have surfaced that Markus Paul could have contracted COVID-19, but TMZ reported that the medical issue is not coronavirus-related.

His daughter shared on social media that Paul is on life support and asked for the public to pray for his recovery. You can read through her statement in its entirety below.

