We've all got our Thanksgiving traditions. Whether you grew up playing board games with family after enjoying turkey dinner or if you set up the big-screen television with your father and grandfather to watch the annual holiday football game, everybody has something special they like to keep in the cards for tonight. Most people have wrapped up their meals with some pecan pie, heading downstairs to watch the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys. Playing at home, many expected Dak Prescott's team to come out of the display with a W but, at the end of the day, that just wasn't the case. The Bills ended up winning in convincing fashion with a score of 26-15 and, following the loss, a few Cowboys players could reportedly be heard screaming in the locker room.

Scoring their second straight loss, the Cowboys were definitely not pleased with the way they played tonight. As reported by Complex, a number of sources have claimed that yelling and screaming could be heard coming from the team's locker room post-game. One reporter even managed to get a video, claiming that one particular player was expressing his anger for a minute straight before quieting down.

Apparently, the screaming came from Michael Bennett, a newly-acquired defensive lineman on the squad. Dak Prescott reportedly said that Bennett was trying to encourage the team to stick together despite the loss, encouraging them in an enthusiastic fashion. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is said to have left the locker room with tears in his eyes before noting that he will not order a coaching change to close out the season.

