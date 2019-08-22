The Dallas Cowboys and All Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott (or rather, his agent) are still embroiled in contract negotiations as the start of the NFL season is just two weeks away.

The latest development regarding Elliott's holdout comes from ESPN's Ed Werder, who revealed on Thursday that the Cowboys have offered to make Zeke one of the league's two highest-paid running backs. In other words, a contract less than Todd Gurley's $57.5M deal but more than Le'Veon Bell's $52.5M.

Although the 24-year old running back is reportedly holding out in hopes of becoming the highest-paid player at his position, ESPN's Jeff Darlington believes the deal will get done and Zeke will be in his helmet and pads for Week 1.

As his contract is currently constructed, Zeke is owed $3.853 million this season and $9.099 million on the fifth-year option in 2020, according to NFL.com. Last season, his third in the NFL, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,434 yards on the ground to go along with 567 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns.

In addition to Elliott's contract demands, the Cowboys also need to stretch their money between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys will kickoff the 2019 season at home on Sunday, September 8 against the division rival New York Giants, followed by a road game against another NFC East rival, the Washington Redskins.