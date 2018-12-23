There are too many subplots to count in this 2018's NFC East picture archive. Where do we start? The Eagles falling down from the sky to become an average NFL team once again, admittedly after winning the friggin' Super Bowl. What else? The Washington Redskins riding their defensive unit to early NFC East supremacy only the luster due to costly turnovers, and a lack of support from offensive unit.

As far as the New York Giants are concerned, it's almost to mention them at all; I suspect Giants' fans would much rather the media let them fade into a bush, so they can begin the process of forgetting a less-than-vintage run of form for Eli Manning.

So that leaves us with the Dallas Cowboys in the incumbent position. Ask any Cowboy or Cowgirl, and they'll admit they were skeptical of Jerry Jones decision to trade valuable future picks for Amari Cooper, but boy has it paid off handsomely. To the point where the Cowboys were presented with an opportunity to clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon, and that's exactly what they did.

It wasn't until the 3rd quarter that Dallas gained the mojo they needed to seal, after Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was quick to pounce on a fumble, which had the effect of changing the momentum, but not 'til the latter stages of the game. Let's just say, the Cowboys offense didn't look the part of a Super Bowl contender, in the five possessions that followed the fumble recovery, none of which produced more than one first down conversion.

But in the end, the Cowboys dragged themselves to the finish line by some stroke of luck and a lot of determination. The final score for the game was 27 for America's team, 20 for the Bucs. Be honest, do you want to see Jerry Jones put another trophy on his mantle, who's your pick going into the postseason, comment below?