Dak Prescott has been under a microscope this season, mostly because of his hot start that has gone kind of cold over the last few weeks. The Dallas Cowboys came into their game against the Minnesota Vikings with a record of 5-3 and a chance to advance themselves within the NFC East division. In the end, the Cowboys came up short in a close, 28-24 loss. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys will have to buckle down as the season rolls on.

Perhaps the funniest thing to come out of last night's game was a brand new meme involving Prescott. The internet is quick to make jokes and when Twitter got a hold of Prescott's pre-game routine, well, it was over. As you can see in the video below, Prescott goes through his passing motion by pivoting on his feet and swinging his hips.

Fans thought this technique was particularly hilarious because it looks like he's dancing. The moves were immediately met with memes and some creative Twitter trolls even placed Spanish music underneath the video. It made for a pretty good laugh last night although we're sure Dak would be laughing just a bit harder had the team won.

You can check out some of the best memes from last night, below.