Dak Prescott is a quarterback who has faced a ton of scrutiny over the last few years thanks to the fact that he hasn't been seen as much of a playmaker, especially when compared to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Despite this, Prescott has thrived this season and after two games, has seven touchdown passes and just one interception. Yesterday, Prescott shined against the Washington Redskins as his Dallas Cowboys came through with a 31-21 victory.

Before the game, Redskins star Josh Norman had some criticism for Prescott, essentially saying he is only playing well because of his offensive line. In his post-game interview, Prescott threw a bit of shade Norman's way and discredited his opinion.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

“Yeah, I heard it, but I am not going to allow him be a motivation to me,” Prescott said according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I have enough things that motivate me and keep me going. What someone says good or bad about me isn’t the case, especially when he is not on this team.”

Norman has been underperforming this season and the Redskins will be in tough for the rest of their campaign as they boast an underwhelming record of 0-2. It's clear the Cowboys are the cream of the crop when it comes to the NFC East and the league has been put on notice.

