There have been rumors circulating online this weekend that Das Prescott turned down a massive extension to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for a few more years.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, Prescott allegedly turned down a deal that would pay him approximately $30 million per year. If true, Prescott would’ve tied Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the sixth-highest annual salary among active players at the position. Russell Wilson has the highest average salary in the league at $35 million.

If a deal is not reached, Prescott could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He is currently under a contract that is set to only pay him $2.025 million in base salary this season, which is WAY below league average.

In addition to Dak though, the Cowboys have a much more crucial problem on their hands at the moment, and that’s getting star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, back in time for the season. Zeke is currently pulling a LeVeon Bell and is threatening to sit out the entire 2019 NFL season unless he gets a new contract extension. Whether or not Jerry Jones grants him his wish is what we’re waiting to find out. We'll continue to keep you posted moving forward.

