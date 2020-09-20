Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys came into this season with the weight of the world on their shoulders. After missing out on the playoffs last season, everyone figured this Cowboys team would be primed and ready to return with a bang. Unfortunately, their start to the season wasn't as promising as they would have liked it to be, as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

In their second game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, it has been more of the same, as the team is currently losing by double digits. At one point in the third quarter, it even looked as though the Cowboys were going to lose their quarterback. Instead, Prescott quickly emerged from the injury tent and scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

While this play probably won't result in a win, it's certainly a good sign for the team that their quarterback can push through adversity and get some points on the board. Prescott faced scrutiny from the likes of Skip Bayless after admitting to suffering from depression and fans have been hoping for Dak to prove people like Skip wrong.

Based on plays like this one, it's clear he is doing a fine job as the leader of the team.

UPDATE: Since writing this, the Cowboys came through with an improbable 15-point comeback victory. Clearly, Prescott had more than just a few tricks up his sleeve.