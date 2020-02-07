Dak Prescott led one of the best offenses in the NFL last year, despite his Dallas Cowboys not making the playoffs. Thanks to his efforts out on the field, Prescott is expected to get a huge payday that will certainly flip the league on its head. For now, there are talks that Prescott could be franchise tagged if contract negotiations aren't resolved soon. Meanwhile, it appears as though he is looking to be paid like Russell Wilson who makes $35 million per year.

In a recent report, it was revealed that the Cowboys offered Prescott $33 million per year, earlier in the season. Eventually, he upped his asking price and negotiations stalled. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones says the Cowboys are hoping to pay Prescott like a top 5 QB in the league.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

The two sides came close to deal in September on a contract that would have paid him roughly $33 million annually, sources said, before talks broke down when Prescott upped his asking price. “I don’t want to get into the details, but we have offered him significant money,” Jones said. “The money we have offered Dak no matter how you look at it would put him as a top five quarterback in the NFL. That is the way we feel about him. He is one of the best.”

NFL free agency is about to go down next month so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.