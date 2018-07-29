Dak Prescott is siding with President Donald Trump when it comes to NFL players protesting racial injustice during the national anthem. The kneeling during the song, an act of resistance that was popularized by Colin Kaepernick, is still causing controversy. Prescott believes this divisiveness has no place on the field.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is clear in his stance.

"I never protest. I never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people—a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people who have any impact of the game—so when you bring such controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game it takes away. It takes away from that, it takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.”

Dak Prescott still respects the players who choose to kneel. He simply doesn't wish to take on racial injustice in this particular way. This sentiment falls in line with his teammate Ezekiel Elliott who says the team decided to opt out of the protest as a team to show their "culture" of "unity."

