As the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, it can be argued that Dak Prescott is the most scrutinized athlete in American sports. He has lofty expectations that need to be met, and it's not always easy to just go out and get those results that are demanded of him. Regardless, Prescott has become a superstar over the last few years and there have been plenty of endorsement deals that have come with that.

For years, Prescott had been signed to Adidas although his contract recently came to an end. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Prescott officially signed with Jordan Brand for five years in a deal that will now make him the highest-paid football player who is part of Jumpman. This is a huge endorsement and it's one that certainly bolsters Jordan Brand's status amongst other football brands.

Prescott will have a lot to live up to with this deal and we're sure he is ready for that challenge. Coming off a season of injuries, Prescott will want to get back to his winning ways and Cowboys fans are desperate for just a crumb of success out on the field.

With some Jordan cleats on his feet this season, it will be interesting to see how Prescott lives up to the brand's reputation.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images