Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost a difficult game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and after the game, fans started to pelt the players with various objects. It was not a good time for the Cowboys, although it was revealed to Dak Prescott that many of the fans were actually trying to aim for the referees, who made a crucial mistake late in the game.

When Prescott was told this, he ended up co-signing the fans, all while claiming that the officials had done a bad job throughout the game. They were pretty surprising comments, especially given Prescott's track record as a leader.

After many referees expressed disappointment and anger with Prescott, the Cowboys QB decided to take to Twitter, where he issued a heartfelt apology for his comments. As you can see, Prescott realizes just how damaging his words were.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair," Prescott said. "I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry."

Prescott will certainly be thinking twice the next time something like this takes place. Either way, the Cowboys season is over, and Prescott will be looking to come back strong next year.