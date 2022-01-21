Dak Prescott has been under fire this past week following comments he made after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Prescott and the Cowboys were driving late in the game, when one of the referees ended up running into Dak, therefore delaying the process of getting one last play off. In the end, the Cowboys were not able to beat the clock, and they lost in a heartbreaking fashion.

In the comments below, Dak ended up co-signing fans who threw debris at the officiating crew. It was fairly out of character for Dak, and it eventually led to an apology on Twitter, where he said: "I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry."

While Dak's apology certainly came across as sincere, the NFL is still taking action against him. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Prescott was hit with a $25K fine. This is a similar fine to what Kyrie Irving got from the NBA just yesterday, although Kyrie's fine was for a fan interaction. Needless to say, both leagues are doing the most to keep players from stepping even an inch out of line.

