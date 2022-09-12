Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had a weak start to the NFL season on Sunday night as they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was not the start the team was hoping for, and it was especially disappointing for Prescott who ended up injuring his thumb and had to be taken out of the game early.

Following the match, Jerry Jones confirmed to reporters that Prescott would actually need hand surgery to repair the thumb on his throwing hand. It was a very disappointing update for the franchise, as now, Prescott will have to miss upwards of a month as he looks to recover from what took place.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Cowboys fans were not very accommodating towards Dak when he originally injured his thumb. In the footage below, courtesy of ClutchPoints, you can actually see Cowboys fans throwing trash at Prescott as he ran off of the field. This was especially heinous when you consider how Dak was injured at the time.

Regardless, Cowboys fans were upset with the outcome of the game, and they made their voices heard in one of the most disrespectful ways possible.

Hopefully, Dak is able to make a quick recovery, and prove everyone wrong. Playing for the Cowboys comes with a ton of pressure, and the actions of the fans certainly don't help matters.