Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys came into their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ton of confidence. Many fans and pundits throughout the league were claiming that the Cowboys were actually good enough to perhaps win the Super Bowl this year, or at least make the big game coming out of the NFC.

In the end, however, their first effort of the new year was awful as they lost 19-3 to a Buccaneers team that could have scored a lot more. Quarterback Dak Prescott was having an off night throughout the game, and by the end of it, fans were wondering if he had been playing injured.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

During the postgame interviews, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones actually confirmed as such. Prescott had injured the thumb on his throwing finger, and now, he will need surgery. This is the worst news the Cowboys could have received, especially since Prescott will be out for upwards of a month, or maybe even more.

This is the worst-case scenario for a team that needed to get out to a good start early. Clearly, the Cowboys are under some sort of curse.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.