Dak Prescott has had a very difficult 2020 although he has managed to stay positive and in 2021, he is destined to bounce back. For now, Prescott is currently in the midst of rehabbing his broken ankle and while the Dallas Cowboys have been abysmal this year, they are still in a position to steal a playoff spot. This weekend, the team has a massive game that they'll need to win, and prior to kickoff, Prescott is pumping up his teammates with a pretty unique Christmas gift.

In the video below courtesy of reporter Jon Machota, Prescott can be seen showing off some go-karts that were made by segway. These go-karts could be found in the locker room and were a nice little Christmas Eve present for all of his teammates. The go-karts are fairly small and high-tech, making for a truly special gift.

The Cowboys game on Sunday is against the Philadelphia Eagles which is one of their biggest divisional rivals. It's a game that could cost them a playoff spot if they lose, which means the players will need to be extra motivated to perform. Unfortunately, without Prescott on the field, their chances of winning are certainly lower.

Hopefully, this nice little Christmas gift will have everyone ready to catch the W come Sunday.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images