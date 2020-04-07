Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott were a pretty good wide receiver-quarterback duo just a few years ago with the Dallas Cowboys although since then, they have been split up. Prescott is in the midst of contract negotiations with the Cowboys while Bryant is out of the league and looking for a team that will sign him. Just last week, we reported on how Bryant and Prescott were working out together and that the two seemed to be connecting quite nicely.

Thanks to some footage from David Robinson, we can now see one of the passes Prescott threw to Bryant. As you can see, Bryant caught a perfect spiral and seems to have plenty of gas left in the tank. Not to mention, Prescott had some praise for Bryant following the workout, telling a reporter that Dez should absolutely be on a team right now.

Of course, Prescott didn't say the Cowboys specifically, since these days you have to be careful about that sort of thing. Regardless, Bryant could certainly be a great fit with his former team and there are plenty of fans out there who would like to see him back someday.

Even if he doesn't play with the Cowboys, there has got to be a team that would take a chance on him.