Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott says deciding to protest the National Anthem or not should be an individual choice.

"That's what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself," Prescott said Wednesday. "We heard Mr. Jones [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that's exactly what we'd do is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively."

"I think it's what's best for all of us," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision. I saw Dak's comments this morning and I think he expressed it very well. I thought he hit the nail right on the head, and that's the way we'll move forward."

In the past, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has demanded that players stand for the National Anthem or they will not be allowed to play; however, he has not commented on how he expects players to respond to the Anthem this season.

The Cowboys will play their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, September 13.

