Dak Prescott has been one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the entire NFL this season even if his results haven't been the best in the league. His Dallas Cowboys currently sit at a record of 6-7 despite starting the season at a respectable 3-0. There was talk that Prescott could actually win NFL MVP although that's probably out the window now considering how the rest of the season has gone. Regardless, Prescott is due for a huge payday in 2020 and many are speculating about the money he could receive.

In a report from Jon Mochatta of The Athletic, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum spoke about Prescott's situation and believes the QB could be in for a record-breaking deal. Tannenbaum says Prescott could even fetch upwards of $400 million over ten years which would make for an average annual salary of $40 million.

As of right now, the highest-paid quarterback in the league is Russell Wilson although a $400 million deal would immediately put Prescott ahead of Wilson in terms of earnings. Realistically, it's an incredibly bold claim although you can never put anything past Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones who has no problem when it comes to paying his star players.

Heading into the offseason, Prescott's contract negotiations will certainly make for an entertaining NFL news cycle.