With the NFL season just a few weeks away, Dallas Cowboys fans are internally freaking out over the fact that running back Ezekiel Elliott is holding out and a contract doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon. The team is trying to get ready for the season and without Elliott, they will be at a huge disadvantage. Elliott was the biggest part of their offense last season and if he isn't back soon, it's going to be a rough start to the season.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has always had a good relationship with Elliott and recently, he was asked about what he thought about the whole ordeal. As you can imagine, Prescott didn't say too much although he did seem to defend his teammate, instead of criticizing him. “He’s a good friend. Obviously, want him out here, but that’s business," Prescott stated.

Jerry Jones recently commented on Elliott's holdout, saying he's confident a deal will get done, although there is no timeline right now.

“No, I don’t consider it … when have I ever not done one?” Jones said. “You just keep plugging along. I don’t want to see a cliché but it’s what we tell these (players), it’s one foot in front of the other and go. Do what you have to do on the next play and keep going.”

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.