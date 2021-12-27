Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a very impressive win last night as they decimated the Washington Football Team by a score of 56-14. After going up 49-7, the Cowboys decided to bench Prescott as he had simply done too much, too soon. Not to mention, they didn't want him to risk an injury, especially with the playoffs just a few weeks away.

Prior to being pulled out of the game, Prescott registered four touchdowns and he threw them to the likes of wide receiver Amari Cooper, tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and Offensive Tackle Terence Steele. As it turned out, these touchdowns allowed Prescott to reach a feat that had never been done before.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Prescott was the first ever QB to throw a TD pass to an RB, TE, WR, and an OT in the same game. Prescott was spreading the love offensively last night, and it allowed him to etch his name into the NFL history books. This is certainly no easy task, but the Cowboys made it look easy as the Washington Football Team was simply no match for them.

This will definitely give Prescott and the Cowboys a ton of confidence heading into the postseason. They have clinched the NFC East, and fans are eager to see if they can keep the momentum going come playoff time.