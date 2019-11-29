Last night, the NFL had a gambit of Thanksgiving Day games including an afternoon matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Despite having a better record, the Bills came in as an underdog but defeated the Cowboys by a score of 26-15. It was a huge win that helped the Bills improve their record to a respectable 9-3. If it wasn't for the fact they play in the same division as the New England Patriots, they could probably get a bye to the divisional round of the playoffs although that probably isn't in the cards.

During their merciless defeat of the Cowboys, some of the Bills players had a ton of fun with the Dallas fans as well as their quarterback Dak Prescott. Numerous players on the Bills sideline began taunting the Cowboys crowd and promptly tell them that their quarterback sucks, albeit in much nice terms.

After the game, the Cowboys players were fairly distraught over the loss especially since they are now 3-6 in their last nine games despite going 3-0 to start the season. The Cowboys are a team in decline while the Bills are beginning to show people they have a real shot at doing some damage come playoff time.

If you're a Cowboys fan, this has got to be a troubling time.