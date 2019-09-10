It's no secret that the NFC East is one of the most competitive and coveted divisions in all of football. Every single team, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, and Philadelphia Eagles all have championships which means there is a lot of history there. One of the biggest rivalries in the division went down on Sunday as the Cowboys defeated the Giants by a score of 37-15.

In a clip posted to Twitter, it appears as though Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper decided to throw shots at the Eagles in the middle of their game. At one point, Prescott connected with Cooper for a touchdown pass which led Prescott to ask "hey, was that easier than Philly?"

This particular exchange is significant because it comes a season after Prescott and Cooper lit up the Eagles, combining for three touchdown and 217 yards. It's clear Prescott and Cooper have a ton of chemistry and that Eagles thrashing is still very much on their minds. The fact they would reference it during a game against the Giants just speaks to their competitive nature.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys are favored to win the NFC East so it will be interesting to see how their rivalry plays out this season. These squads always make for some interesting matchups.